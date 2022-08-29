Gardaí arrest five people in relation to serious assault of man in his 30s

Five people have been arrested in relation to the serious assault of a man in his 30s.
According to investigating Gardaí, the incident occurred at a residence in Father Murphy Park, Robertstown, Co Kildare at approximately 2.30am on Sunday August 28.
Three men (aged in their 20s, 30s and 50s) and two women (aged in their 20s and 40s) are currently being detained at various Garda Stations in Kildare under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The injured male is still receiving treatment at Tallaght University Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.
Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.
Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area of Robertstown between 1am and 4am to make this footage available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
