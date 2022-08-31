Gardai warning to students as accommodation fraud soars by 30%

Accommodation fraud has soared by 30% this year compared with 2019, new figures show.

The increase has prompted gardai to issue a warning to students.

The figures, released by An Garda Siochana, show that some 291,452 euro has been stolen in 2022 so far compared with almost 250,000 euro in 2019.

Approximately half of all incidents occur in Dublin.

Gardai said the median amount stolen in the scams is around 1,300 euro.

There has been an increase of more than 50% in victims of accommodation fraud under the age of 25 in 2022, while the return to college timeframe, from August to October, shows a spike in such incidents.

Gardai are advising people to be wary of rental scams, particularly at this time of year when students are returning to college.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan, of the Gardai National Economic Crime Bureau, said students should only use recognised letting agencies or deal with people who are bona fide and trusted.

“Websites can be cloned – check the URL to ensure it’s a real website and take note of the privacy and refund policy sections,” he added.

“Be very wary of social media advertisements or where a person letting the location will only communicate via Messenger or WhatsApp.

“You should push for direct answers and if responses are vague disengage immediately.

“Watch out for unsolicited contacts or where the contact appears to be based in other jurisdictions, and especially if there is a sense of urgency like ‘a one-time offer’.

“If you have decided to take up the offer, only use trusted money transfer systems – An Garda Siochana would recommend using a credit card. Never transfer money direct, pay cash, pay into cryptocurrency wallets.

“Be wary if a website is asking you to send money to a random PayPal address or asking you to wire it by Western Union or pay in iTunes gift cards or ask you to pay for long-term rental accommodation via a short-term letting website or only deals in cryptocurrency.

“Most of the time, those methods are done to avoid scrutiny and ensure that a transaction can not be reversed.”

He said red flags include when the landlord is unable to meet up to show people the property in person or when communication is only through text, WhatsApp or other social media platform.

Other warning signs include when the property is offered with no questions asked and payment is demanded immediately before signing the lease.

Gardai also warned against being asked to pay cash, cryptocurrency or money via a non-bank transfer, such as wire transfer.

In addition, they advised students to never agree to rent a property without first having the opportunity to view it.

Students have also been warned against handing over cash, and advised to insist upon a proper receipt and to ensure that the keys to the property work.