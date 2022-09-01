UPDATE: Missing teenager located safe and well
Gardaí were seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Brianna Coffey, who was missing from Waterford since Tuesday evening August 30, 2022.
Brianna is described as being 5’ 4” in height, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a grey zipped, hooded tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and white runners.
Brianna Coffey has now been located safe and well
