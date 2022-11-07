Majority of Irish people still prefer face-to-face banking, report finds

When it comes to bank accounts and money, more than half of Irish people surveyed prefer face-to-face dealings than doing so online.

According to a new survey, Irish people want to conduct their main banking transactions with a human being and not a computer.

The Credit Union Development Association (CUDA), says this is one of the findings of their survey, which found that more than 6 in 10 people still opt for face-to-face interactions when opening a current account or accessing car finance.

In addition, 8 in 10 people want to take out the mortgage with the help of either a lender employee or a broker.

The credit union representatives say the report indicates just how important face-to-face interaction still is with the public when it comes to banking.

The research, which surveyed 1,000 people nationwide, found:

More than two thirds (65pc) of those who opened a current account over the last five years did so with in-person support from branch staff.

54pc of those who opened savings accounts preferred to do so with in-person support.

Six in 10 (63pc) used face-to-face help when taking out car finance.

The vast majority (87pc) of those who applied for a mortgage in the last five years did so either in branch - or in person with a financial advisor.

Commenting on the findings, Kevin Johnson, CEO of CUDA, said: “The preference for face-to-face interaction doesn’t surprise us and supports the decision of credit unions to retain this key service while rolling out their new digital channels for members. Choice in how to interact with a financial institution is imperative for consumers. It’s not ok that some banks appear to be trying to force their customers to fit into their lower-cost branch models, in an effort to boost profits for shareholders but to the detriment of customer service.

“Borrowing for a major purchase such as a car or home is a big deal for most people, so it is not surprising that so many people need the reassurance of the personal touch when taking out a personal loan or a mortgage. People have financial needs and financial challenges, some straightforward and some requiring quite specific advice, so they should be able to decide between going online and walking into their local branch and getting face-to-face help if they need it,” he said.

The CUDA survey revealed that more than 7 in 10 people still bank with the country's three main banks.

But Mr Johnson contends that the tide is turning against the pillar banks.

“There is a definite shift in mindset in recent years and people are becoming increasingly open to the offerings of other providers. This change in behaviour is only going to gather more pace in the next few years and we believe the market will really open up and the Irish banking landscape will look completely different in five years’ time.

“Credit unions for their part are making a real play to grow their role by offering people the length and breadth of the country exactly what they need – efficient and effective banking solutions, with digital, local and in-person support,” Mr Johnson said.

Further findings from the CUDA consumer survey include:

One in 20 (5pc) said they used a fintech such as Revolut, N26 or Bunq for most of their banking needs.

Those aged between 25 and 34 are more likely than other age cohorts to use a fintech for most of their banking needs – 13pc vs the national average of 5pc

One in 25 (4pc) use credit unions for the majority of their banking - twice as much as the number who cited An Post.

Men are more likely to use a credit union or a fintech for their banking needs – though the numbers are still relatively small.

“As co-operative societies, owned by and managed in the interest of their members, credit unions understand the importance of setting and achieving service levels at the standard expected by the members.

“They are delivering digital services with a personal touch, only in this way, they can be certain that they will achieve high levels of customer experience satisfaction, retain business and also optimise the use of valuable resources. With this in mind, credit unions continue to invest in emerging technologies, as these give rise to new ways of conducting financial activities, while also continuing to invest in their people. Balancing these investments enables them offer both digital and face-to-face options to both borrowers and savers,” Mr Johnson concluded