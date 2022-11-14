Search

14 Nov 2022

Evidence of avian flu found in Irish turkey flock

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

14 Nov 2022 2:01 PM

Evidence of avian flu has been found in a turkey flock in Ireland. 

That's according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which today (November 14) confirmed test results have identified Avian Influenza H5N1 in samples from a flock in Co Monaghan. 

Restriction zones have been put in place and poultry keepers with flocks located within the zones are reminded they are legally obliged to comply. 

All flock keepers must implement enhanced biosecurity measures and confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control in a secure building to which wild birds, or other animals do not have access.

According to the Department, stringent biosecurity remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease; poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Regional Veterinary Office. 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is considered to be very low. 

However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to keep their dog on a leash in areas with sick or dead wild birds.

There is reportedly no evidence of a human health risk associated with consumption of poultry meat, poultry meat products or eggs. 

Clinical signs that poultry keepers should look for in their birds include sudden death, swollen head, discolouration of neck and throat, loss of appetite, respiratory distress, diarrhoea and fewer eggs laid – although these vary between species of bird.

If you suspect disease in your own flock, notify the nearest Regional Veterinary Office or ring the Avian Influenza Helpline: 01 607 2512 (Outside of Office hours: 01 492 8026). 

A protection zone of at least 3km radius from the infected holding and a surveillance zone of at least 10km radius will be put in place. A census of all holdings within the PZ and SZ will be conducted and licensing procedures put in place to control movements of live poultry, other captive birds, hatching and table eggs, used litter, manure and slurry from poultry holdings.

There is no requirement to control the movement of poultry feed except to “suspect” or “infected” premises. However, biosecurity measures apply to the movement of feed delivery vehicles between poultry farms in the HPRZ. 

Further information on avian influenza can be found by clicking here.  

