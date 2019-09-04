Calls for road signs to be 'cleaned' ahead of Ploughing Championships in Carlow

Calls have been made for the local authority to clean road signs ahead of the Ploughing Championships coming to Carlow in September.

The Ploughing will take place at Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17-19 of this year.

The showcase event attracts approximately 290,000 people over three days with hopes high that the President, Taoiseach, Ministers, RTÉ and television and sporting personalities will attend the Carlow event this year.

Cllr Michael Doran brought the condition of the county's road signs up at this month's meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

He called on the Council to "clean road signs around the area as it looks bad if they're dirty".

"We should make a big effort to clean them during the summer," he added.