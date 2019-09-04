'I hate that word reimburse,' says Ploughing's Anna May McHugh over costs question

'I hate that word reimburse," managing director of the National Ploughing Association, Anna May McHugh, said after a councillor asked about the local authority recovering the costs of hosting the Ploughing Championships.

The National Ploughing Championships will be held in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Carlow from September 17-19 of this year.

Anna May gave a presentation to members at this month's meeting of Carlow County Council about how plans are progressing for the showcase event.

After the update, Cllr Fergal Browne asked: "Is there any idea of the extra costs that will land on the Council desk and will it be reimbursed by the NPA?"

Cathaoirleach Cllr John Pender said they would not be discussing money and would be keeping everything positive, but Anna May, whose mic was not switched on at the time, said: "I hate that word reimburse," which was met with laughs by some members.