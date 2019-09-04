Calls for shuttle buses for townies and visitors in Carlow Town heading to Ploughing

Calls have been made for shuttle buses to be provided for people in Carlow Town and those staying in the town who are heading out to the Ploughing Championships in September.

The National Ploughing Championships will be held in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Carlow from September 17-19 of this year.

Cllr Fergal Browne was addressing the National Ploughing Association managing director, Anna May McHugh, when he asked for a shuttle bus to be provided out from Carlow Town for those who wish to attend the showcase event.

There was no response provided at the public meeting.