First look of the new road surface at Milford Cross ahead of Ploughing Championships

The first look of the new road surface at Milford Cross ahead of the Ploughing Championships can be seen above.

A stop and go system was in place at Milford Cross earlier in the week on the R448 main Carlow to Kilkenny Road as resurfacing works took place.

The "particularly degraded" Milford Cross was resurfaced this year ahead of the Ploughing Championships while there are also plans for safety improvement works at the Royal Oak junction.