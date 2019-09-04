Carlow school asked by Gardaí to close for three days during the Ploughing Championships

St Joseph's National School in Carlow Town has been asked by Gardaí to close for three days during the Ploughing Championships.

In a statement on Facebook, the school said: "As you may be aware Carlow is hosting the National Ploughing Championships 2019. The competition will take place at Ballintrane, Fenagh, Carlow from September 17-19.

"The Gardaí have requested that St Joseph’s School close for these three days, Tuesday 17th, Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th of September.

"This is to ensure the safety of all pupils and help ease congestion, a large volume of those attending the event are expected to arrive to Carlow by train, and St Joseph’s Road will act as a shuttle hub for the duration of the three days.

"The event attracts up to 80,000 visitors each day. It is the largest outdoor event in Europe. The children may enjoy visiting the event, getting to see the many stalls and demonstrations on show and watch the hundreds of tractors that will compete in the various classes of ploughing competition."