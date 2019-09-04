UPDATED: Concerns over reduction in speed limit on main Carlow road 'without warning'

Concerns have been expressed over a reduction in speed limit on a main Carlow road "without warning".

Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor said her office was inundated with calls this week regarding a reduction in speed limit on and adjacent to the N80 in Ballintrane ahead of the Ploughing Championships.

She said: "I contacted Carlow Roads Section and received a reply which I want to share with you and also the good news that following my concerns an early warning system has been installed."

The speed limit in question is referred to as a "Roadworks Special Speed Limit Order and is on foot of Chief Executive order".

Carlow County Council installed the appropriate signage for the Roadworks Special Speed Limit, which applies from August 28 for a duration of the works, or for a period not exceeding 12 months, whichever is the earlier.

The roadworks speed limit order is intended to improve safety on the N80 for both operatives working on the road, motorists and the associated ploughing traffic by reducing traffic speeds to facilitate (a) maintenance operations (drainage improvements, verge repairs, etc) on the N80, currently being undertaken by Carlow County Council and (b) to allow for safe delivery of equipment and materials to the site of the National Ploughing Event.

Please be mindful of this change and adjust your speed accordingly for the safety of those preparing the site and using the roadways.