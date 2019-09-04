PICTURE: Carlow site taking shape for the Ploughing - Europe's largest outdoor event

Amazing!

Ploughing site in Carlow

The Carlow site is taking shape for the Ploughing this September - Europe's largest outdoor event.

The 2019 National Ploughing Championships is being held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19.

The panels of a 30km metal roadway are being laid ahead of the event later this year.  