Know anybody going to the Ploughing? Coach hire company running bus service on the Wednesday
Anna May McHugh is the Managing Director of the National Ploughing Championships.
Martleys Coach Hire are providing a bus service on Wednesday, September 18.
The bus will depart from the depot in Kilminchy at 9am (free secure parking) and will arrive at JFL Avenue at 9.15 am and Kilminchy Bus Stop at 9.30am.
The bus will return at 6pm.
Details and tickets are available here.
— Martleys Coach Hire - Portlaoise | Laois (@MartleysCoaches) August 9, 2019
