'No one gives you an open cheque,' says senior Council engineer on Ploughing costs

"No one gives you an open cheque," said senior Carlow County Council engineer, Ray Wickham, when asked about Ploughing costs.

Cllr Arthur McDonald was speaking at the July meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he asked if the Council would receive funding from anybody for all of the road and traffic works going on ahead of the Ploughing.

The Ploughing Championships will be held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19.

In response, Mr Wickham said "no one gives you an open cheque".

He added: "Once estimates are together, we'll have an idea of what money to go looking for. There are contingency funds for emergencies."

Cllr Tommy Kinsella quipped that "maybe" managing director of the National Ploughing Association, Anna May McHugh, "will have a big cheque for us".