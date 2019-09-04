Homestay website in pipeline for locals to offer accommodation during the Ploughing

Carlow Tourism are working on a homestay website for Carlow people to offer accommodation during the Ploughing Championships in September of this year.

The Ploughing will take place at Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17-19 of this year.

Cllr Fintan Phelan asked the Council if they could look into a homestay website for the Ploughing so people travelling to the event could book accommodation locally as it was his understanding that beds in hotels and B&Bs are selling up fast.

He said local people could rent out their rooms.

Director of Services, Dan McInerney, told him that Carlow Tourism were already looking into that and are developing a website.

He said they are "ironing out the finer details" at present but when it's ready it'll be advertised and people will be given details on it.

Meanwhile, a sign has gone up marking the location of the site and preparations are well-underway in the county.