Carlow confirmed as the venue for the 2019 National Ploughing Championships
Venue for 2019 National Ploughing Championships officially confirmed
Ploughing coming to Carlow
After three years in Screggan, the National Ploughing Championships will have a new home in 2019.
After the cat was somewhat let out of the bag during the recent Championships in Screggan, the official announcement was made today.
The event will take place in September of next year in Fenagh, Carlow.
The 2019 National Ploughing Championships will take place in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow from Sept 17th to 19th @Farm_Ireland @RTEOne @RTECountryWide @VirginMediaNews @NewstalkFM @TodayFM @IrishTimes @irishexaminer @MartyM_RTE pic.twitter.com/W8DbRiObaV— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) October 7, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on