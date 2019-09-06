Want to win a top of the range calf in aid of Rathoe National School's new playground?

You could win the celebrity "Calf 541" to raise funds for a new children's playground in Rathoe National School.

If you'd like to win her you can purchase tickets for the raffle at €5 per ticket or 3 tickets for €10 online with entries directly entered into the raffle taking place on the last day of the National Ploughing Associations Competition on Thursday, September 19.

A cash equivalent prize of €1,000 is also offered.

The Irish Farmers Journal is following the life of Calf 541 with monthly updates on its progress.

All funds raised will go directly to the development of a children's playground in Rathoe National School.

Click here for more information.