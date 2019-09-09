Full list of Carlow competitors revealed for the 2019 National Ploughing Championships
Best of luck!
A strong team
The full list of Carlow competitors have been revealed for the 2019 National Ploughing Championships.
Read also: 'More like T-shirt and suncream than wellies,' says Carlow forecaster on Ploughing weather
See the full list below:
Junior Conventional Plough Class
Richard Keegan
Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer Plough Class
Sean Murphy
Novice Conventional Plough Class
Senior
Michael Murphy
Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class
Liam O'Reilly
Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Plough Class
Jimmy Pender
Under 28 Conventional Plough Class
Senior
Sean Tracey
Under 21 Conventional Plough Class
Senior
Steve Tracey
Senior Conventional Plough Class
John Tracey
Senior Conventional Plough Class
Eamonn Tracey
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on