Full list of Carlow competitors revealed for the 2019 National Ploughing Championships

The full list of Carlow competitors have been revealed for the 2019 National Ploughing Championships.

See the full list below:

Junior Conventional Plough Class

Richard Keegan

Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer Plough Class

Sean Murphy

Novice Conventional Plough Class

Senior

Michael Murphy

Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class

Liam O'Reilly

Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Plough Class

Jimmy Pender

Under 28 Conventional Plough Class

Senior

Sean Tracey

Under 21 Conventional Plough Class

Senior

Steve Tracey

Senior Conventional Plough Class

John Tracey

Senior Conventional Plough Class

Eamonn Tracey