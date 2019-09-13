Ploughing important 'for rural Ireland and farming families' says Bord Bia chief executive

Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board, returns to the National Ploughing Championship 2019, in Fenagh, Carlow from 17-19 September 17-19, to engage directly with Irish farmers, the public and the wider agri- food and drink industry

The Bord Bia stand will communicate how Irish agriculture, through the Sustainable Quality Assurance (QA) Schemes is delivering on the demands of the global marketplace.

The marquee will highlight consumer sentiment and attitudes in key export markets around issues such as animal welfare, food traceability, health and nutrition, and climate change and highlight how Irish farmers deliver on these needs through their participation in Bord Bia’s Sustainable QA Schemes.

Speaking in advance of the NPC 2019, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy acknowledged the importance of the national agri-event for rural Ireland and farming families.

She said: "The National Ploughing Championships are a fantastic showcase for Irish agriculture, the food and drink industry and rural life in Ireland.

"For Bord Bia, the event provides us with an invaluable opportunity to communicate directly with Irish farmers.

"Through our presence at the NPC 2019, we aim to demonstrate to farmers the value placed upon their farming practices by customers around the world and how Bord Bia is leveraging the advantages of the Irish agri-industry to win customers globally."

What’s Happening at the Bord Bia Stand

(Block 3 Row 19 Stand 421)

Brexit Hub

This Bord Bia marquee is one of 19 marquees in the Government of Ireland Village, which features 150 exhibitors across 13,000sq metres. Bord Bia will be located in The Brexit Hub of the Village along with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine marquee; the Business and Employment: Welfare and Tax marquee; and the Government of Ireland central marquee.

The Bord Bia marquee will highlight the supports available for the agri-industry to prepare for Brexit through Bord Bia’s Brexit Action Plan, and the role of market diversification in future-proofing the industry.

On Wednesday 18th at 11:15am, in the Government of Ireland marquee, Bord Bia CEO, Tara McCarthy, along with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, and the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphries TD, will discuss the consequences of Brexit for the agri-food sector.

Helpdesk

From this month, all newly audited beef, sheep and dairy farms are set to receive a new six-page farmer feedback report containing a summary of the farm’s environmental performance and advice on how to improve efficiencies.

Visitors to the stand can learn more about the new feedback report from Bord Bia’s Sustainable Assurance team. There will also be a dedicated helpdesk for farmers to address queries around upcoming or past audits.

Sector Expertise

As always, visitors can also talk directly to Bord Bia sector experts who will be on-hand to provide information on market intelligence, consumer insights and Bord Bia’s role in promoting Irish food and drink at home and abroad.