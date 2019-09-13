Carlow men! Style competition for 'most appropriately' dressed gentleman at the Ploughing

Carlow men! There's a style competition for the "most appropriately" dressed gentleman at the Ploughing in Ballintrane, Fenagh. 

The "Most Appropriately Dressed Gentleman" competition will take place on Wednesday, September 18 with an exclusive prize of a designer suit and a weekend away up for grabs. 