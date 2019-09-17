LIVE BLOG: Follow all the action here from the Ploughing Championships in Carlow
Get all the latest updates here
Carlow Live welcomes the National Ploughing Championships to Carlow
Welcome to our live blog for the 2019 National Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17-19 in Carlow.
We will have all the latest updates here and will be posting regular articles in our National Ploughinig section and on the Carlow Live homepage.
*Please give the live blog below a few moments to load and you'll get all the latest news from the Ploughing
