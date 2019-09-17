LIVE BLOG: Follow all the action here from the Ploughing Championships in Carlow

Get all the latest updates here

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Carlow Live welcomes the National Ploughing Championships to Carlow

Welcome to our live blog for the 2019 National Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17-19 in Carlow.

We will have all the latest updates here and will be posting regular articles in our National Ploughinig section and on the Carlow Live homepage. 

*Please give the live blog below a few moments to load and you'll get all the latest news from the Ploughing 