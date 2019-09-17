LATEST: Heavy traffic building in Carlow and surrounding counties due to Ploughing

Motorists be advised!

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

It’s still busy both ways on the N80 between Ballon and the M9, heading towards the Ploughing site. 

It remains slow on the road linking Fenagh to the site, with delays too on the local roads from Nurney and Rathoe, according to AA Roadwatch. 