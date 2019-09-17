LATEST: Heavy traffic building in Carlow and surrounding counties due to Ploughing
Motorists be advised!
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
It’s still busy both ways on the N80 between Ballon and the M9, heading towards the Ploughing site.
It remains slow on the road linking Fenagh to the site, with delays too on the local roads from Nurney and Rathoe, according to AA Roadwatch.
Traffic Update #Ploughing19 reports of delays on Yellow Route between Fenagh & Borris Village due to heavy volumes, all other routes are currently moving freely. Plenty of parking available on site. pic.twitter.com/DiOUr8WAgn— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 17, 2019
