LATEST: Traffic busy leaving the Ploughing with delays on local roads around the venue

Traffic is busy leaving the championships now, with delays on local roads around the venue, and queues for nearby town, according to AA Roadwatch.

CARLOW: The N80 has a queue for the Tullow Rd R/A in Carlow Town itself, while on the N81, it’s slow going into Tullow on the N81 from the Ballon side.

There are some delays too on the local road from Nurney towards Leighlinbridge.

#Ploughing19 Busy now heading into some towns in Carlow, Laois & Kildare, as well as Kilkenny City as people leave the championships. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 17, 2019

CARLOW/WEXFORD: It’s slow heading into Bunclody on the N80 from the Carlow side – the ploughing championships may add to usual traffic on the route.

LAOIS: Traffic is busy approaching Abbeyleix on the Carlow Rd (R430).

KILKENNY: There are some delays approaching the city’s ring road on the N10 from the M9 side and the Dublin Rd.