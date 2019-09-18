Calls for motorists travelling to Ploughing in Carlow to stop throwing rubbish on to road

Have you seen any of this?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

File photo

Calls have been made for motorists travelling to the Ploughing in Carlow to stop throwing rubbish on to the road.

A person on social media has asked people travelling on the route around Borris and Fenagh to stop throwing their rubbish out on to the road.

The person came across a few plastic bags with food and bottles in them in the area. 