LATEST: Traffic delays both ways on N80 approaching the turn-off for Fenagh at Ploughing

Carlow Gardaí are getting ready for the final day of the 2019 Ploughing in Carlow.

They have warned motorists that there is fog in places on Thursday morning so drive carefully.

Motorists are advised to follow the recommended routes and the directions of Gardaí.

CARLOW: There are the usual delays both ways on the N80 approaching the turn-off for Fenagh. Also busy on the local road between the N80 and Fenagh.

Busy also on the local roads from Tullow and Nurney.

WEXFORD: Slow on the N80 heading into Bunclody from the Enniscorthy side.