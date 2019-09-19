Free Wi-Fi system to be delivered for Carlow Town tested at this year's Ploughing

The future Wi-Fi System to be delivered by Magnet in partnership with Carlow County Council for Carlow Town is being tested at the inCarlow Enterprise, Education, Experience & Tourism Pavilion at the National Ploughing Championships this week.

Speaking about the importance of connectivity for Carlow Town, Eoin Lyng, Head of Information Systems in Carlow County Council, said: "Staying connected and in touch is an important part of everyday life and we are thrilled to be working with Magnet in the delivery of Carlow Town Free Wi-Fi which will be launched later in 2019."

He added: "We understand that Town Centres are all about the visitor experience and the provision of free Wi-Fi is an essential part of the modern visitor experience."

Philip Clapperton, Magnet Networks from Magnet said: "Magnet Networks free town centre Wi-Fi has been a huge success in Galway where it has provided businesses with a direct line of communication to their customers and given people a reason to spend more time in the city centre and we look forward to delivery of same for Carlow Town."

Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive of Carlow County Council, said: "The free Our Carlow Town Wi-Fi provided by Magnet Networks will be critical to attracting people and businesses helping us meet future challenges.

"There will be no one big thing that will change Carlow Town– the town will be transformed by many actions such as Free Town Wi-Fi.

"This is a really exciting time for Carlow County Council and its partners are committed to delivering on commitments given to the community."