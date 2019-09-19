BREAKING: Ploughing in Carlow had the 'highest ever attendance' in history of the event

Wow!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow

Carlow breaks the record

The 2019 Ploughing in Carlow had the "highest ever attendance" in the history of the event, the National Ploughing Association have confirmed.

Day 3 attendance figures for the 88th Ploughing Championships were 81,000 which "brings the total figure for the three days to 297,000, the highest ever attendance at the event".