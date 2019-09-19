WOW! Carlow was the hottest place in the country on final day of the Ploughing in Fenagh
The Ploughing brought the good weather
Incredible!
Carlow was the hottest place in the country once again on Thursday with Oak Park station reporting 22C at 4pm as crowds enjoyed the sunshine on the final day of the Ploughing.
Carlow is the hottest place in the country once again today with Oak Park station reporting 22c at 4pm as crowds enjoy the Carlow sunshine at @NPAIE #Ploughing19 pic.twitter.com/bewhHHv2sW— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 19, 2019
