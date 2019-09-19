WOW! Carlow was the hottest place in the country on final day of the Ploughing in Fenagh

The Ploughing brought the good weather

Carlow was the hottest place in the country once again on Thursday with Oak Park station reporting 22C at 4pm as crowds enjoyed the sunshine on the final day of the Ploughing. 