UPDATED: Carlow's Eamonn Tracey claims tenth National Ploughing title on final day
Conventional champion Eamonn Tracey, Carlow & Reversible champion John Whelan, Wexford with Anna May McHugh
Eamonn Tracey from Carlow has won the overall Conventional class on the final day of the Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh.
Wexford man John Whelan won the Reversible Ploughing competition.
Both men will again represent Ireland at the World Ploughing contest in Russia next year.
