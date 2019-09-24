Social media success story as photo lost at the Ploughing in Carlow returned to owner
Amazing!
A social media success story after a photo was lost at the Ploughing in Carlow will warm your hearts this week.
An appeal was issued on Twitter after a photo (pictured above) was found at the Ploughing in Ballintrane last week on Row 11.
The person asked: "Can you please reshare as I am sure it has huge sentimental value and would love to return to its owner."
The owner was subsequently located and the photo "will be returning home soon".
Check out the tweets below:
Thank you to all who shared. The owner has been located and the photo will be returning home soon https://t.co/lhUbyrKU5S— Lauren Russell (@LaurensLabLife) September 23, 2019
