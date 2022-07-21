Search

21 Jul 2022

Hatton’s Grace at Fairyouse again on the agenda for Honeysuckle

Hatton’s Grace at Fairyouse again on the agenda for Honeysuckle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 10:30 AM

Honeysuckle will follow her tried and trusted route in the coming jumps campaign, with a Fairyhouse reappearance pencilled in for November.

The dual Champion Hurdle winner has contested the same races over the last two seasons, starting off by winning the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse, then landing the Irish Champion Hurdle en route to Cheltenham and rounding off at the Punchestown Festival.

Trainer Henry de Bromhead does not plan to deviate from her traditional starting point this term, with a fourth Hatton’s Grace in Honeysuckle’s sights as she tries to extended her incredible unbeaten record to 17 races under rules.

The eight-year-old is currently on her summer break, but her handler is anticipating her return at the start of next month.

He said: “I haven’t seen her but Nuala Lynch, who looks after her in Rathmore Stud, says she looks great. She will come back in after Galway, which is the same as previous years.

“We’re working towards the same route as the last two years, beginning with the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle (at Fairyhouse in November).”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media