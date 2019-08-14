Gardaí foil attempted ATM robbery in operation and arrest two suspects

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, uniformed and plain clothes Gardaí attached to Cavan/Monaghan Garda Divisions supported by Garda National Units, intervened in an attempted ATM robbery in Virginia, Cavan.

Two men have been arrested in connection with this investigation and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 - Criminal Justice Act 2007

A digger was still at the scene on Wednesday morning in front of the Riverfront Hotel on Main Street in the town centre.

There have more than a dozen ATM robberies on both sides of the border this year.

In April, two ATMs were stolen in Kells, Co Meath.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.