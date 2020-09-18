The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for the weather to be bright, dry and sunny with temperatures again reaching above 20 degrees in places.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann states that fog will lift early and it'll be a dry and sunny day once again. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees for most places, but west Munster will still see highest temperatures in the early twenties. Winds will be moderate easterly, fresh at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be dry and sunny day from early in the day. Any fog that forms will clear quickly from most areas. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, north to south, with light easterly breezes.

Hourly Cloud and Rainfall Forecast from our HARMONIE model, up to 7am Sunday.



For the national forecast and outlook please visit. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 18, 2020

It'll stay dry with clear skies on Sunday night. Mist and fog will form through the middle of the night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in the midlands and north, higher around coastal areas. Winds will be light.

After fog clears on Monday morning it looks set to be another dry day with sunshine to start the day. It will turn cloudier in the west by lunch time. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds. Lowest temperatures overnight of 8 to 10 degrees as cloud thickens further from the west.