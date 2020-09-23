Council request public submissions on Kilkenny development
The plans for the improvement work to roads and footpaths at Vicar Street, Kilkenny have been on public display during August and September.
The works include making the street one-way for vehicular traffic and provision of a cycle lane.
The closing date for the public to make a submission on the proposed plans is October 2 at 12 noon.
Submissions can be made online, by email at vicarstreetpart8@kilkennycoco.ie or by post to Planning Section, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny. Submissions should be clearly marked Vicar Street Improvement Scheme - Part 8.
