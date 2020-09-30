Kilkenny memorial to youngest Irish WWI casualty (14) to be unveiled

A ceremony to unveil the new memorial for the youngest official Irish casualty of World War I, Thomas Joseph Woodgate who was from Callan, will take place on Sunday, October 11.

It will be located near the Market Yard entrance at Kilkenny Courthouse. The memorial also commemorates all those young boys who left Ireland to fight in conflicts around the world and the sinking of the RMS Leinster - the largest-ever loss of life in Irish waters.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan and the GOC of the Irish Air Corps will do the unveiling, while a fly past will take place in Thomas Woodgate’s honour. Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Kilkenny County Council, judiciary, garda, and ex-servicemen associations will be in attendance.

Attendance at the event will be limited due to public health guidelines.