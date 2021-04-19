Gardaí investigating criminal damage at church in Paulstown

A garda investigation is underway into criminal damage at the church in Paulstown.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the Church of the Assumption in Paulstown on Saturday afternoon to contact them.

The church was open from 9am to 5.45pm, during this time a speaker in the gallery was damaged and water was poured over a candelabra and an altar cloth.

Contact Goresbridge garda station with any information.