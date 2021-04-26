Opportunist criminals targets building site on outskirts of Kilkenny City

Gardai in Kilkenny are investigating the theft of a cement mixer from a house on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

The house at Circular Road is currently being renovated. A door at the rear of the property was forced open and the Belle cement mixer, with approximately 850 euro was stolen.

According to a garda spokesperson transportation would have been required to move the mixer.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between last Wednesday and Friday to contact them on (056) 7775000.