Hunt on for four men in balaclavas who threatened homeowner after break in

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an aggravated burglary in Tipperary.

At around 1.30am, on April 28 Gardaí say they received a report that four men, all wearing balaclavas, had broken into a house in the Ballinderry area of Borrisokane.

"The four men threatened the occupant of the home and a confrontation occurred. The four men then left the scene empty handed in a silver car. The occupant of the home was not injured during the incident.

"Gardaí from Borrisokane and Nenagh Garda Station attended the scene and carried out a patrol of the area but the car was not located. The local Scenes of Crime Unit also attended and carried out a technical examination of the scene," said a statment.

Gardaí say they are appealing to anyone who was in the Ballinderry area between 1am-1.45am, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50459, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.