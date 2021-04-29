Man to be sentenced for rape, sexual assault and harassment of boy

A man has admitted repeatedly raping, sexually assaulting and harassing a boy over a period of nearly six years.

The 40-year-old man, who cannot be identified, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday to 15 sample counts out of the 74 he was first charged with.

The charges include oral and anal rape, attempted anal rape, sexual assault, assault causing harm, and harassment on dates between 2004 and 2010.

The abuse he has pled guilty to began with an incident at a sports facility, and continued at a number of hotels and restaurants in Ireland.

71 of the original list of sample charges are to be taken into account for sentencing.

Three relate to incidents which took place outside the state, and are being excluded.

Caroline Biggs SC, defending, sought orders for a probation report, a medical report, and approved legal aid for the preparation of a psychiatric report, all of which were granted by Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

Ann Rowland SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, asked for the preparation of a victim impact statement.

Mr Justice McDermott remanded the man in continuing custody, and he is due back in court to be sentenced on Monday July 12th at 10.30am when full facts will be heard in the case.