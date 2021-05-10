Man who dropped a bag containing over €210,000 of heroin after he spotted gardaí is jailed

A man who dropped a bag containing over €210,000 of heroin when he spotted gardaí on patrol has been jailed for six years.

Joseph Brady (30) attempted to flee from gardaí, but was caught and further deals of heroin were found on his person. He was also carrying over €1,000 in cash.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that a search of his home uncovered a further large sum of cash as well as over €5,000 of cannabis.

Brady of Moatview Avenue, Priorswood, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and cannabis for sale or supply at locations in Priorswood on August 19, 2019.

He has four previous convictions, including a conviction for possession of cannabis valued at €24,000 for sale or supply for which he received 240 hours of community service.

Passing sentence on Monday, Judge Melanie Greally said it was notable that Brady had previously been dealt with on a “very lenient basis”. She said it was “somewhat regrettable” that he reoffended within “such close proximity” to receiving the previous sentence.

Judge Greally said his role regarding the large amount of drugs was of moving them from one location to another. She said it was clear from the evidence that he was “actively involved” in drug dealing at the time of the commission of the offences.

She said the accused “was very much hands-on” in terms of drug supplying activities which was consistent with the large amount of cash found on his person.

The judge noted that since going into prison Brady has addressed his drug use and is currently drug free.

Judge Greally sentenced Brady to seven years imprisonment, but suspended the final 12 months of the sentence on strict conditions including that he follow all directions of the Probation Service for 12 months post release.

At a previous sentencing hearing, Garda Ciaran Upton told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that on the date in question, gardaí were on patrol in the Priorswood area when they saw Brady with a yellow bag over his shoulder.

Gda Upton said that when Brady saw the gardaí he ran across a green area and dropped the bag which contained heroin with a value of €211,708.

Following his apprehension, further deals of heroin and €1,325 in cash were found on his person. During a subsequent search of his home gardaí found a further €2,800 in cash and cannabis with a value of €5,404.

Gda Upton agreed with Paul Murray SC, defending, that his client was not under surveillance at the time and that it was a random stop. He agreed his client would not make admissions as to who owned the drugs.

Mr Murray said his client developing a drug debt got him involved in this in the first instance and he was told his debt would be paid if he picked up the yellow bag.

Counsel said his client's family home had been petrol bombed because of his brother's drug addiction.