Criminal Assets Bureau seize car, cash and luxury goods in raids across four counties

€19,000 in cash was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted multiple search operations in four counties on Tuesday morning.
Searches took place at three residential addresses, a mobile home and a business premises in counties Louth, Dublin, Meath and Wexford.
The operation was carried out by CAB officers with assistance from the Customs Dog Unit.
Among the items seized were a Volkswagen Passat, cash totalling €19,000, a Rolex watch, Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags alongside other luxury goods.
€19,00 was seized by the CAB in the raids
Electronic devices and an assortment of documentation was also seized by the CAB.
Gardaí have said that the search operation this morning is a "significant development" in the on-going process of crime investigation targeting assets, including property assets that have been accumulated by an individual directly involved in organised crime.
The CAB seized Louis Vuitton handbags
