National Patient Experience Survey is now underway at Carlow/Kilkenny hospital

The third National Patient Experience Survey is now underway in St Luke's General Hospital and Lourdes Orthopaedic Hospital Kilcreene.

This annual survey — the largest of its kind in Ireland — offers patients the opportunity to share their experiences in hospital and tell management what improvements they believe are necessary.

This provides a clear picture of the safety and quality of care in Irish hospitals, as seen through the eyes of patients.

An estimated 28,000 patients will be eligible to participate in this year's survey — over 700 in Kilkenny.

Since 2017, over 26,000 patients have completed the survey nationally, making over 40,000 comments on the care and treatment they received in hospital.

Last year’s high response rate of over 60% in Kilkenny indicates the strong desire of patients to talk about their experiences in hospital in order to bring about meaningful change.

The National Patient Experience Survey contains a total of 61 questions on topics such as admission to hospital, care and treatment on the ward, trust in hospital staff, respect and dignity, and discharge from hospital.

All patients aged over 16 years-of-age who spend 24 hours or more in hospital and are discharged during the month of May are eligible to participate in the survey.

HIQA CEO Phelim Quinn, who visited both St Luke’s General Hospital and Lourdes Orthopaedic Hospital Kilcreene last Wednesday, encourages all eligible patients in Kilkenny to participate in the survey: "It is important that as many patients as possible tell us about their experiences of care so that we can identify what is working well in our hospitals, and where improvements are needed.

"While a number of positive changes were identified in the second National Patient Experience Survey in 2018, a lot more needs to be done.

"It is by listening and learning from the experiences of patients that we can bring about effective and sustainable changes across the healthcare sector."

To find out more about the survey, you can visit www.patientexperience.ie.