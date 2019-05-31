Applications for Community Involvement Scheme in Carlow for 2019 being accepted

Applications are being accepted for future Community Involvement Schemes to carry out works on public roadways in Carlow.

A map showing the location of the lane should be returned with the completed application form to the Roads Office, Carlow County Council, Athy Road, Carlow.

Closing date for receipt of completed applications on or before Friday, June 28 2019.

Details of the scheme and application forms are available from www.carlow.ie, email roads@carlowcoco.ie or phone 059/9170378/379.