PUBLIC EVENT: Community café in An Gairdín Beo in Carlow Town back for next three months

Fancy some tea?

The community café in An Gairdín Beo started on Wednesday, June 5 in the ‘Stables’ from 10am– 12 noon and will be running during the months of June, July, August.

Head along and enjoy homemade cakes, treats, tea/coffee with your friends.

You will have a chance to have a walk around the garden and they will also have a limited supply of organic vegetables for sale. 