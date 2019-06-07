PUBLIC EVENT: Community café in An Gairdín Beo in Carlow Town back for next three months
The community café in An Gairdín Beo started on Wednesday, June 5 in the ‘Stables’ from 10am– 12 noon and will be running during the months of June, July, August.
Head along and enjoy homemade cakes, treats, tea/coffee with your friends.
You will have a chance to have a walk around the garden and they will also have a limited supply of organic vegetables for sale.
