UPDATED: Two men fatally injured after a light aircraft crash in south Kildare
Two men (70 years and late 50s) were fatally injured in the crash
With the assistance of Irish Coast Guard helicopter rescue 116 the aircraft was located this morning Friday, June 14 at 4.30am
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a light aircraft crash that occurred at Belan, Moone, Athy, Kildare on Thursday evening, June 13.
A search was carried out by Gardaí and with the assistance of Irish Coast Guard helicopter rescue 116 the aircraft was located on Friday, June 14 at 4.30am.
Two men (70 years and late 50s) were fatally injured in the crash and their bodies have been removed to the mortuary in Naas General Hospital.
The Air Accident Investigation unit are currently at scene and the Irish Aviation Authority have been notified.
