PICTURE: Expensive lesson learned by BMW driver who popped into Supermacs
This bag of chips in Supermacs turned out to be an expensive one for this BMW driver.
Longford Roads Policing Unit observed this car parked in a disabled bay without a permit on Main Street, Longford Town over the weekend.
A fine was issued.
The Gardaí's Operation Enable monitors parking in disabled bays.
“Expensive bags of chips”— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 15, 2019
Longford Roads Policing Unit discovered observed this car parked in Disabled bay without permit on Main St Longford Town on last evening. FCPN issued
#operationenable pic.twitter.com/AeOFHwNLCe
