PICTURE: Expensive lesson learned by BMW driver who popped into Supermacs

A fine was issued

Carlow Live Reporter

Reporter:

Carlow Live Reporter

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Check out the full picture below

This bag of chips in Supermacs turned out to be an expensive one for this BMW driver.

Longford Roads Policing Unit observed this car parked in a disabled bay without a permit on Main Street, Longford Town over the weekend. 

A fine was issued.

The Gardaí's Operation Enable monitors parking in disabled bays.