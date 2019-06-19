Carlow foodies in with a chance to shoot a food video with Donal Skehan in Los Angeles

Announcing their ongoing support of the European Cheese campaign in Ireland, the National Dairy Council has joined up with the European Milk Forum again for 2019’s initiative, “Cheese. Your Way.” which is aimed at encouraging more Irish consumers to enjoy quality cheese from Europe.

To kick off this year’s campaign, Irish celebrity chef Donal Skehan has been announced as the official ambassador of the Irish campaign.

To celebrate Donal’s support of the “Cheese. Your Way.” campaign, the National Dairy Council and European Milk Forum have launched a competition for social media-savvy foodies from Carlow and across Ireland to create a short video about themselves and why they love cooking with cheese.

The winner and one friend will get to visit Donal at his home in LA, take in a video workshop to learn more about food styling, and take in the sights of LA.

Well-known for his accessible, inspiring and encouraging recipes geared to the everyday home cook, Donal will be helping to promote everyone’s secret food addiction – Cheese!

Speaking about the partnership, Skehan said, “I’m delighted to support the National Dairy Council and European Milk Forum’s “Cheese. Your Way.” campaign, to encourage more Irish consumers to enjoy the best of European cheese.

"We’ve got a great line-up of recipes that celebrate the diverse and unique cheeses available so time to get into the kitchen and get cooking!”

The pan-European campaign, which is supported locally by Skehan and the National Dairy Council, is being implemented to educate Irish consumers on the importance of including cheese in their everyday diets in a variety of traditional and contemporary ways.

The competition is open to all ‘social media-savvy’ foodies 18 years and over from across Ireland.

To enter the competition simply record and send an original video telling us about yourself and why you love cooking with cheese to cheese@massivepr.tv or via Facebook message to @TheCompleteNatural by 5pm on Friday June 28 2019.

For full competition terms and conditions visit www.cheeseyourway.ie, www.thecompletenatural.ie or www.ndc.ie.