HSE closes Carlow restaurant

A Carlow restaurant has been ordered to close by the HSE.

Le Fermier restaurant in Haymarket, Carlow, was closed by the Health Service Executive last Friday June 21.

The reason given for the closure was the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010 (S.I. No.117 of 2010).

The closure order was served on Jerzy Przybylski, according to an official report from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland. No further details of the closure were given. No date for re-opening was given.