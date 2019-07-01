'It looks like next weekend could see some warmer weather return,' says Carlow forecaster
"It looks like next weekend could see some warmer weather return," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, it will hold mainly dry for the rest of the week as well.
Accumulated rainfall chart up to Friday showing almost nothing for most areas with a dry week after just odd shower tomorrow morning. Trending a little milder by Thursday too. pic.twitter.com/61AzZBd4Au— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) June 30, 2019
