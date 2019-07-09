Dead mouse beside fridge and live cockroaches among reasons for closure orders

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has reported that eleven Closure Orders were served on food businesses during the month of June for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Six Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

- Centra Kennas (Retailer - Other), 68 Fassaugh Avenue, Cabra, Dublin 7

- His Food (Restaurant/Café), Moore Street Mall, 58-66 Parnell Street, Dublin 1

- Steam, Asian Street Food (Restaurant/Café), Kitchen 4, Moore Street Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1

- Mroz (Retailer - Other), Moore Street Mall, 58-66 Parnell Street, Dublin 1

- Gorace Gary (Restaurant/Café), Moore Street Mall, 58-66 Parnell Street, Dublin 1

- Burger Bite (Take Away), Main Street, Foynes, Limerick

Five Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

- Hamdan's Kebab House (Restaurant/Café), The Square, Galbally, Limerick;

- Le Fermier (Restaurant/Café), Haymarket, Carlow (which has since re-opened)

- The Indian Castle Restaurant (Restaurant/Café), 21 Upper Castle Street, Tralee, Kerry;

- Nuremore Hotel & Country Club (Closed area: main kitchen and function kitchen) (Service Sector – residential), Carrickmacross, Monaghan;

- Golden Sea Restaurant (Restaurant/Café), Thomas Street, Castlebar, Mayo.

Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in June include:

- a dead mouse found next to a fridge at the entrance to a kitchen; - rodent droppings found under an equipment sink in a kitchen; - evidence of a cockroach infestation; - rodent droppings observed behind an ice cream machine; - live cockroaches found in kitchen shelving areas; - flies present throughout a premises; - no hot water in any sink in a premises; - food workers not wearing protective clothing; - a refuse bag containing cooked spare ribs found in a large pot, stored in a kitchen at ambient temperature; - and an open cut with fresh blood was observed on a food worker’s finger.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI emphasised the need for food businesses to have adequate pest control systems in place, particularly as the weather gets hotter in the summer months.

She said: "It is extremely disappointing to find that June is the highest month so far this year for Closer Orders served on food businesses.

"The majority of food businesses in Ireland must be commended for adhering to the highest of food safety standards, but there continues to be a number of food businesses disregarding important food safety standards.

"Summer is a busy time of year for food businesses and systems must be put in place to cope with the increase in customers and at a time when outside temperatures can be a lot higher.

"Bacteria in food can multiply quickly in warm weather and food businesses must ensure that food is stored at correct temperatures.

"In June we saw a number of failures in pest control procedures resulting in a number of Closure Orders.

"These businesses are putting their customers at unnecessary risk of becoming sick through these poor hygiene practices and it will not be tolerated."

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie.

Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.